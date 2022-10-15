Letter to the editor: Vote party platform, not a personality

Elections have consequences that determine the future of a nation. When playing chess, you must look beyond the initial sacrifice of each move. You have to play the long game to succeed. So, too, when we go to the polls we have consequential decisions to make. Today’s expediency can be tomorrow’s disaster.

I have always voted my political philosophy. But does everyone have one? Why can’t you be a fiscal conservative and a social liberal? It’s what most Republicans used to be.

Ask yourself, am I supporting a party platform or a personality? Have I weighed the content of their character, their actions, their words, or am I being swayed by campaign rhetoric? Have I separated the truth from the lies, the wheat from the chaff?

I wish I could say the Republican Party has a platform of policies other than the promise of revenge against the Democratic Party’s passage of legislation that addresses lessening the burden of senior citizen drug prices, climate change, our crumbling infrastructure and our reliance on China’s chip manufacturing.

When a woman’s right to choose and family planning is attacked, when Social Security and Medicare benefits are in jeopardy, it makes you wonder, “What are these Republican candidates thinking?” When it’s all about defending Donald Trump, you have to ask, “Are you really representing my interests or his?”

Republicans can’t magically lower the price of gas or food.

So, remember when you go to the polls:

Stefanik consistently voted against legislation that benefits our region, then takes credit for delivering it.

Stefanik voted against certifying the 2020 election on Jan. 6 and has been defending insurrectionists.

Stefanik defends Trump’s thievery of classified documents.

Stefanik wants to take away your right to choose and contraception.

Are you willing to help her?

Vote for Matt Castelli.

Agata Stanford, Glens Falls