Letter to the editor: Vote out candidate who lacks empathy

Editor:
Elise Stefanik displays some of her tax returns on her house.gov site. This is what she revealed when she lifted her hood.
As a young woman recently out of college, Elise bought a million dollar townhouse in Washington on Capitol Hill. On her tax returns, however, there are no interest deductions for a mortgage. How did she pay for her starter house? Many people, young and old, are struggling to make their mortgage or rent payments. Many face foreclosure or eviction due to job loss or illness. Many have hefty and worrisome student loan payments. Will she help them? No. They should work harder! Elise doesn’t understand beyond her paid-for, pampered experience.
Elise is blessed. She takes most of her salary home. Charity begins at home. But, for her it never leaves. Elise believes that she herself is the gift. Congressional postcards' at taxpayer expense' remind us regularly that she is wonderful. Each mailing costs us about $50,000. We paid for her to tell us “I am providing for seniors.” We paid for “I am holding China accountable."
Merriam-Webster defines charity as “generosity and helpfulness especially toward the needy or suffering.” Does Ms. Stefanik Adopt a Soldier or Feed the Children? No. In 2015 and 2016 she donated $0 to charity. Each of those years she earned more than $150,000 in Congressional salary, three times the median household income in New York State.
Strangely, in 2017, a sea change came over her. Out of her $164,420 salary Elise gave $64 to charity: a whopping .0004%! How did this happen? Was she cornered in her car by a cluster of coin drops? Did the NRA finally catch her up?
No charity, no empathy, no heart. It’s time to vote Elise out. Let's elect a real North Country citizen: Tedra Cobb!
Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville
