Letter to the editor: Vote integrity over party

Editor:

There is a growing trend in Washington to preserve the democracy our forefathers intended.

This week, nearly 500 retired military officials, Republicans, Democrats, and independents, including a top general who served under Trump — signed a letter endorsing Joe Biden. Their letter states that this is an election between Donald Trump and democracy.

Several current and former Republicans formed the Lincoln Project, a political action committee dedicated to protecting democracy and holding accountable those who would violate their oaths to the Constitution.

Others have joined forces with Republicans for the Rule of Law, Republican Voters Against Trump, and The Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform.

To that end, I question Elise Stefanik’s integrity in continuing to support a president who aligns himself with dictators and has corrupted every branch of our government. Is this really the person we want as our representative?

How many of my fellow New Yorkers take Elise Stefanik’s misleading ads at face value? Last year, The Post-Star fact-checked one of her ads, concluding that she misrepresented Tedra Cobb on taxes. Regardless, Elise persists in labeling her “Taxing Tedra.”