Letter to the editor: Vote: integrity, caring and a livable Earth

Biden named what leaders of democratic countries, journalists, historians, and thoughtful people see and fear — the danger of Maga Republicans, the threat of fascism. The signs: refusal to recognize fair free elections; voter suppression; unqualified candidates swearing loyalty to a dangerous dictator; violence against targeted “enemies,” religion and government intertwined in Christian nationalism; disdain for intellectual thought, art; labeling news “fake,” elections “rigged”; idealizing “masculinity,” parading with guns, demeaning women; protecting corporate power; undercutting public education, Social Security, Medicare.

Republicans demanded Biden apologize, they who continually attack Biden and Democrats as extreme left-wing socialist/communist/fascists destroying our country, Stefanik repeating the same script. They claim support for “law and order” but are silent when their base terrorizes poll workers, governors, Republicans speaking truth under oath, and when violent insurrectionists attack Capitol police. Instead of condemning Trump’s stealing top security classified documents, they attack the FBI, Department of Justice. Graham warns, “there will be violence in the streets.” Trump vows to pardon insurrectionists.

There are real needs of people, legislation to improve lives: affordable housing, child tax credits, raising the minimum wage, free early childhood education, Medicare for all. But Maga Republicans don’t seem to care. They create absurd conspiracy theories, attack teachers, school boards, nurses, ban words and books, pass countless laws restricting voting rights, banning abortions. Most, including Stefanik, voted against the infrastructure bill despite their state’s endangered bridges, need for rural broadband, crumbling septic systems, undrinkable water. Despite disastrous floods, droughts, wildfires, killing heat, they vote against legislation reducing fossil fuel emissions, incentivizing green energies. Stefanik has voted against the America Rescue Plan (funds aiding our communities), CHIPS (supporting domestic semi-conductor manufacturing), PACT (veterans health from toxic burns), and the Inflation Reduction Act (reducing drug costs, building a resilient planet). What’s wrong with her, with them? Greed? Power?

Vote: integrity, caring, democracy, a livable Earth.

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann