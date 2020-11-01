Letter to the editor: Vote Green for an actual new deal

Editor:
During the 2016 presidential election, 42% of all eligible voters chose not to participate. Are these citizens unpatriotic? Maybe, but perhaps they've done their homework!
If you're a member of the millennial generation living in the 21st District, will voting for a Trump/Stefanik or Biden/Cobb ticket actually improve your economic opportunities? I make the case that since the Bill Clinton presidency the answer is a resounding NO!
Here's why. Back in 1992, Bill Clinton's "New Democrat" policies began the sellout of the American working class. Clinton convinced party leaders that there was plenty of money to be made if they ignored the needs of this group and joined their Republican rivals in serving the interests of the Wall Street investor class.
Don't believe me? Consider the following bills promoted and ratified by both parties during the Clinton years: NAFTA, The Crime Bill, Bank Deregulation, The Telecommunications Act and Welfare Reform. This legislation eliminated our high-paying manufacturing jobs, placed millions of minorities in jail and reduced food stamp subsidies for the working poor as wealth flowed on a one-way path to the upper 10 percent portfolios.
It has been 25 years since the start of the great unraveling, and the economic slide for our middle and lower class continues despite our elections. At this point in our history, the "American Dream" has vanished.
The majority of younger people who live in the 21st District live paycheck to paycheck as they are presently represented in Washington by a well-connected millionaire’s daughter named Elise Stefanik and a president who (in adjusted dollars) is a billionaire’s son named Donald Trump.
Clinton loyalist Joe Biden has already assured the investor class that the policies he supported in 1994 will remain intact. Shouldn't these political parties have to earn your vote? Vote Green!
Paul Itzo, Fort Edward
