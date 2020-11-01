Letter to the editor: Vote Green for an actual new deal

Editor:

During the 2016 presidential election, 42% of all eligible voters chose not to participate. Are these citizens unpatriotic? Maybe, but perhaps they've done their homework!

If you're a member of the millennial generation living in the 21st District, will voting for a Trump/Stefanik or Biden/Cobb ticket actually improve your economic opportunities? I make the case that since the Bill Clinton presidency the answer is a resounding NO!

Here's why. Back in 1992, Bill Clinton's "New Democrat" policies began the sellout of the American working class. Clinton convinced party leaders that there was plenty of money to be made if they ignored the needs of this group and joined their Republican rivals in serving the interests of the Wall Street investor class.

Don't believe me? Consider the following bills promoted and ratified by both parties during the Clinton years: NAFTA, The Crime Bill, Bank Deregulation, The Telecommunications Act and Welfare Reform. This legislation eliminated our high-paying manufacturing jobs, placed millions of minorities in jail and reduced food stamp subsidies for the working poor as wealth flowed on a one-way path to the upper 10 percent portfolios.