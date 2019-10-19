Editor:
I am writing in support of the reelection of David Towne for Wilton town justice. In the interest of full disclosure I also want the readers to know that David is my brother.
David has many wonderful personal qualities that have enabled him to serve as an effective and competent judge. Of those that have application and relevance to the position to which he seeks re-election, I would like to focus on just a couple of traits that stand out to me — his compassion, his desire to be fair to those who come before him in court and his belief in the value of the court system.
While I can populate this letter with examples that demonstrate these traits, I would rather suggest that you not embrace my opinion but, instead, consider a visit to his courtroom and observe for yourself the manner of conduct and behavior in which he performs his duties as town judge.
In addition, he is well aware of the unique platform that he occupies within the community and willingly shares his knowledge of the court system and the law enforcement field by regularly mentoring students and providing for an occasional internship to students in pursuit of a future in this field.
I am justifiably proud of my brother. Beyond that, however, I truly believe he brings the right qualities and temperament to the position of Wilton town justice to warrant a continuation in office.
Please vote for David Towne for Wilton town justice.
Stephen E. Towne, Saratoga Springs