Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of David R. Towne in the election for Wilton town justice. Many of you know David as an involved community member, volunteer and leader. He has been a dedicated supporter of our youth for as long as I can remember, serving as an enthusiastic coach on the field or basketball court, while making a difference off the field as a student mentor.
Professionally, you may know of David through his years of service on the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department as an investigator, or maybe you know first-hand of his tenure as a Wilton town justice, serving the community as a compassionate, hard-working and fair minded official of the judicial system. His work ethic, strong character and personal integrity suit him well for this job. He is a man who believes passionately in our judicial system, while at the same time is dedicated to the people of his community.
You have free articles remaining.
I know first-hand of David's value's, of his fiercely protective nature for who and what he loves. I know of his dedication and loyalty to his principles and what he believes to be right. I know first-hand because I am David's sister, and I have been the recipient of his fierce protection and loyalty all my life. I've been witness to how he deals with others as well. I know he is patient, invested and fair. I was lucky enough to grow up with David as my protector and mentor, and I have seen him invest these same qualities into his relationships in the community he loves. Please re-elect David Towne for Wilton town justice on Nov. 5. He has a proven track record and is eager to continue his unwavering service to the people of Wilton.
Michele Torres, Saratoga Springs