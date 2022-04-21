Letter to the editor: Vote for those working for Earth

Editor:

The first Earth Day was April 22, 1970. Begun in the U.S., it’s now celebrated by 1 billion people around the world: to celebrate, protect, preserve our bountiful, resilient, biodiverse home. There’s no Planet B.

Four local women, North Country Earth Action, urge speaking out and acting for our Earth. We can alter our personal lifestyle with less waste, less consumerism, more sustainable actions. In honor of “the global 10 days of Earth Day actions” (starting on Earth Day and ending May 1, 2022), we commit to the following. Join us whenever you can.

1. April 22: Join NY residents in Albany for an Earth Day action hosted by “Climate Can’t Wait.” A package of climate bills will be highlighted which we urge state legislators to pass in the 2022 legislative session. (Contact: earthactionsquad@gmail.com to carpool, meeting 10 a.m. at Exit 18 carpark.)

2. April 23: Meet NCEA at Farmers Market (Aviation Mall, 10-11 a.m) — supporting local farmers, sustainably produced products.

3. April 24: A day of personal acts of conscience: fasting; zero waste; divesting from fossil fuel investments; gardening/planting to attract pollinators … .

4. April 25: Join NCEA Light Brigade, 7:15 p.m., Crandall Public Library.

5. April 26: Zero fossil fuel day — no driving, no plastics. Recycle, compost, walk, bike.

6. April 27: No more stuff. No shopping. Repair. Reuse.

7. April 28: Eat vegetables, plant-based/free-range/grass-fed.

8. April 29: Stand with us: South Glens Falls Bridge, noon, climate action.

9. April 30: Pop up: Divest action, portable climate clock. City Park, 10-11 a.m.

10. May 1: Public service day. Donate to food pantries, reuse centers; clean waterways, parks; write letters to newspapers.

All times: be conscious of what we buy: paper towels, toilet paper, cosmetics, textiles, foods, pesticides ... where they come from and the “cost” to our environment, workers. Vote for those working for our Earth.

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0