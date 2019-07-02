Editor:
It appears to me that Jennifer Switzer made a big mistake thinking she could represent the “Independence Party.” Apparently she believes that being “for” good government would be sufficient!
Then along comes watchdog, Travis Whitehead who apparently is “against” everything our local government stands for. So if you like what Trump is doing to our country – he’s your man. I promised Mike Grasso that if the Republicans backed Whitehead I would do my best to defeat him. They didn’t back him and he managed to get into the Independence Party “primary” and win with his door-to-door campaign. The problem I see now is that the only one he’s “for” is himself. He kills everything he touches and thinks we’re too dumb to see through it all! He puts down nursing homes, Decker, airport runways, Siemens, Warren County Board of Supervisors, and everything else he gets near. He smells blood in the water and wants more! I wouldn’t want him as a friend.
I don’t recall that the “Independence Party” ever “endorsed” either Whitehead or Switzer. I guess that was what the “primary” was all about. If you’re fed up with “politics” as usual – what’s the alternative! Only decent people that stood “for” something were able to make the America I’m proud to live and serve in.
Come November I hope Switzer will also have a good Republican to run against. Another candidate who shows that she/he stands “for” something! In the meantime, I have to thank Kathleen Moore, Ken Tingley, and the editorial board of The Post-Star for providing me with fair information even if it took bending over backwards at times! It’s difficult to avoid having my emotions interfere with a cool head!
Ron Hintz, Argyle