Vote for Sheriff Jim LaFarr
Editor:
Having served for 30+ years with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County District Attorney’s Office, I have had the pleasure of working with Jim LaFarr during many of those years. Jim worked under my command in the Sheriff’s Investigative Division and later when he rose to the rank of lieutenant and was in charge of the Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards. Jim has always been a very professional, fair, personable and thorough officer during his career. His dedication to all of Warren County and his wonderful family have made me proud to know and work with him. I encourage you to vote on June 25 for Sheriff Jim LaFarr.
Robert Swan, Retired Warren County Undersheriff, Chestertown