Letter to the editor: Vote for responsibility in Lake George schools

Editor:

There is a virus in the Lake George School District budget approaching fast!

In 2011-12, LGCSD had about 1,000 students and the budget was around $20,000,000 so it cost taxpayers approximately $20,000 per student.

The 2020-2021 school year is projected to have about 670 students, but the proposed budget has ballooned to roughly $24 million and the cost per student is approaching $36,000! ($35,820 to be exact.)

What is wrong with this picture? School board elections are coming up fast via ballots to be sent in the mail. Two candidates show a healthy awareness of the runaway budget problems, plus concern for educational excellence: Tom Seguljic and Jay Salmon.

The Lake George Central School District Board of Education needs a shot in the arm and I would encourage people to vote for Mr. Seguljic and Mr. Salmon for the school board.

Lake George School District taxpayers: Make sure to return your ballot as soon as possible (before June 8) and get your voice heard!