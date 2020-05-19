Letter to the editor: Vote for responsibility in Lake George schools

Editor:
There is a virus in the Lake George School District budget approaching fast!
In 2011-12, LGCSD had about 1,000 students and the budget was around $20,000,000 so it cost taxpayers approximately $20,000 per student.
The 2020-2021 school year is projected to have about 670 students, but the proposed budget has ballooned to roughly $24 million and the cost per student is approaching $36,000! ($35,820 to be exact.)
What is wrong with this picture? School board elections are coming up fast via ballots to be sent in the mail. Two candidates show a healthy awareness of the runaway budget problems, plus concern for educational excellence: Tom Seguljic and Jay Salmon.
The Lake George Central School District Board of Education needs a shot in the arm and I would encourage people to vote for Mr. Seguljic and Mr. Salmon for the school board.
Lake George School District taxpayers: Make sure to return your ballot as soon as possible (before June 8) and get your voice heard!
The coronavirus has decimated the economy, people are struggling to put food on the table and the school board has the audacity to raise taxes? Vote No on the budget and elect only the two candidates who will combine academic excellence with real fiscal responsibility: Mr. Salmon and Mr. Seguljic!
Peter Brothers, Lake George
