Letter to the editor: Vote for postal bill was the right thing

Editor:
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik recently voted to approve the Post Office Bill. Though this might have seemed like an unpopular decision, she had reason to make that decision.
Many Democrats were said to believe that not passing the Post Office Bill would hinder mail-in voting for the upcoming November election. But, that is not the reason Congresswoman Stefanik voted to pass the Post Office Bill. She voted to pass the Bill because it would increase efficiency and save jobs for the Postal Service. Congresswoman Stefanik cares deeply for the North Country, this policy is beneficial for it, because it ensures that the people of the North Country will be able to send out and have their mail-in voting received in a timely fashion.
On another note, there were many socialist policies within the post office. So, part of the reason Congresswoman Stefanik voted to approve the Post Office Bill was for the removal of those policies. All in all, Congresswoman Stefanik made her decision to vote to pass the Post Office Bill, because she had the needs of the people she is representing in mind.
Stella Bleu Casella, Alplaus
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!