Letter to the editor: Vote for postal bill was the right thing

Many Democrats were said to believe that not passing the Post Office Bill would hinder mail-in voting for the upcoming November election. But, that is not the reason Congresswoman Stefanik voted to pass the Post Office Bill. She voted to pass the Bill because it would increase efficiency and save jobs for the Postal Service. Congresswoman Stefanik cares deeply for the North Country, this policy is beneficial for it, because it ensures that the people of the North Country will be able to send out and have their mail-in voting received in a timely fashion.