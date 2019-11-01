Editor:
I am writing to urge your readers to get out and vote for Julie Garcia for Supreme Court justice in the 4th Judicial District on Nov. 5. She is the only North Country candidate in this race. Despite being a registered Republican, and despite there being four openings for this position, I will be voting only for Julie Garcia for Supreme Court. Judicial elections are no place to demonstrate a person’s blind loyalty to their political party. Judgeships should be chosen by putting aside political agendas and choosing people, not parties.
Because I have known Julie for 26 years, I know — without a doubt — that she is the best person for this job. Her 20-plus years of experience as an attorney are unparalleled by the other candidates. There is a reason she was elected as the first woman district attorney in Essex County — she is a pioneer, a fighter for what is right, and a person who sticks to her principles no matter what the situation or the cost.
Julie Garcia is full of life and has an infectious energy that inspires you to get out there and advocate for what you believe in. Her tenacity is just one more reason, out of countless others, why you should vote for Julie Garcia on Nov. 5, or during the early voting period beginning on Oct. 26. Although the ballot says vote for any four, I will be voting for only Julie since it is important to me to elect a North Country candidate.
Mark Trapasso, Warrensburg