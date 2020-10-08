Letter to the editor: Vote for McNulty: energy, experience

Editor:
As a business owner in Queensbury for over 35 years, I am writing to go on record as endorsing Tim McNulty for the office of Ward 4 Councilperson in Queensbury.
A retired colonel and tireless community servant, Tim is that rare local candidate who has the exact experience and service orientation necessary to help guide the town forward. As a colonel in the U.S. Army, Tim commanded a base that served as the headquarters of U.S. Forces Korea that included 25,000 service members, families, and civilian contractors.
I personally witnessed Tim as he managed the day to day challenges of dealing with community issues, as well as managing the relationship between the base and the surrounding Korean communities.
I also had the good fortune to have Tim agree to work with me as hotel general manager for three years, during which time he proved to be an exceptional administrator, communicator and team leader with a strong ability to collaborate with others.
Throughout his career, Tim has lived in and been involved in communities in various states and countries and has the unique experience of having been involved in the betterment of communities with varying circumstances. Throughout, he has been tireless in serving his community through many civic, fraternal, nonprofit and volunteer organizations.
I urge you to review Tim’s credentials, his community service record and particularly his platform, which includes pushing for discipline in town spending and increasing taxes only when necessary. Let’s take advantage of his energy and experience by electing him to the Queensbury Town Board.
David Menter, Queensbury
