Letter to the editor: Vote for McNulty: energy, experience

Editor:

As a business owner in Queensbury for over 35 years, I am writing to go on record as endorsing Tim McNulty for the office of Ward 4 Councilperson in Queensbury.

A retired colonel and tireless community servant, Tim is that rare local candidate who has the exact experience and service orientation necessary to help guide the town forward. As a colonel in the U.S. Army, Tim commanded a base that served as the headquarters of U.S. Forces Korea that included 25,000 service members, families, and civilian contractors.

I personally witnessed Tim as he managed the day to day challenges of dealing with community issues, as well as managing the relationship between the base and the surrounding Korean communities.

I also had the good fortune to have Tim agree to work with me as hotel general manager for three years, during which time he proved to be an exceptional administrator, communicator and team leader with a strong ability to collaborate with others.