Editor:
Warren County supervisor, city of Glens Falls Ward 2, Peter McDevitt, is a stellar well respected supervisor, Vietnam Era Marine Corps veteran who is more than generous with his volunteer community activism past and present.
Supervisor McDevitt is qualified, experienced and dedicated. His community involvement and intentions delineate his character; makes him unique and an asset to the residents of Glens Falls and Warren County.
His community service includes High School Booster Club president, Little League coach (10 years), unit coordinator for United Way, Kiwanis Club, lector for St. Mary’s Parish and member Glens Falls Property Assessment Review. Additionally, what stands out to me as a mother and grandmother of Eagle Scouts is that Peter is a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League and the liaison for the Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Program Warren/Washington Counties. Eagle Scouts are awarded a prestigious certificate presented by Supervisor McDevitt upon attaining the highest rank in scouting. We can’t get better than that.
Peter McDevitt, Warren County supervisor Glens Falls Ward 2, deserves your vote.
Carol Birkholz, Chairwoman, Warren County Conservative Committee, NYSCP Executive Committeewoman