Editor:
Voters of Chester, in this time of great political uncertainty it is refreshing to a see a candidate who is a person of integrity, honesty, truthfulness and knowledge. Bernie McCann is just such a person, pursuing a seat on the Chester Town Board. I have known Mr. McCann in many capacities, and in each situation he has always been a man of honor, integrity and humility. My first meeting with Bernie was as an attorney representing a local bank when my wife and I were purchasing our house in Chestertown. We were impressed with his knowledge, professionalism and warmth. I next met Bernie at a principal’s association meeting and I was impressed with his knowledge of educational law. So, when we needed an attorney dealing with an educational law issue we called on Mr. McCann.
I was surprised to hear from him on a fall day inquiring if I knew of any history teaching positions in our BOCES district. Soon a position opened at North Warren Central. I worked with Bernie for several years and I can say without hesitation that he was an excellent history/social studies teacher. Bernie taught American history, government and economics, as well as public speaking. He also brought the Model Organization of American States program to North Warren. He was an extremely innovative and thought provoking teacher. Additionally, he coached basketball, JV baseball, softball and started a very successful crossover-country team.
Bernie won a seat on the North Warren Board of Education, but resigned when asked to serve as interim North Warren superintendent. Bernie has always put the students, faculty and families of North Warren Central School District first.
I urge all citizens of Chester to vote for Bernie as a Town Board member.
Mike Prescott, Chestertown