Letter to the editor: Vote for Lapper for state Senate seat

If you’re against replacing 100-year-old pipes delivering your drinking water, don’t want our state’s infrastructure repaired, and don’t care about preserving our region's beautiful parks, Dan Stec’s your man for state senator. He’s against the Clean Water, Clean Air, Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.

Or, you can vote for Jean Lapper, who has your family’s health and safety interests in mind, and you will vote “yes” on Prop. 1 on Nov. 8.

If you fell for Stec’s ridiculous stunt of claiming historical reenactors would be arrested for carrying guns during their events, vote for Dan Stec.

But, if you know better, you are aware of the law and firearms like muskets are not unlawful to carry during these events. Also, hunters certainly have the right to take their weapons during hunting season. You’re smart. You’ll vote for Jean Lapper.

If you believe a woman’s right to end a pregnancy should be determined by the woman and her doctor, vote for Jean Lapper. Dan Stec voted against the Reproductive Health Act in 2019, so his stand on reproductive choice is clear. Jean Lapper respects women and understands the heart-wrenching decision a woman must make to end a pregnancy.

Jean knows the challenges of the small business owner, having built her own small business. She’s volunteered in the community for 35 years. Her determination to bring high-speed broadband to the North Country is essential to the education of our children and will benefit small businesses throughout the region.

The question to ask yourself is: does Dan Stec really have your interests at heart? Is he ignoring the needs of his constituents by resorting to silly stunts? Do we really want his sort of representation or a senator who will represent us? Jean's focus is clear: you.

Vote Jean Lapper for state.

Agata Stanford, Glens Falls