Editor:
Often we get complacent about how our town is run. Everything is fine as long as our taxes are low. Unfortunately, this breeds elected officials who are above transparency and letting people know what’s going on in the town, catering to some that are in-the-know, shutting out citizens until it’s too late, as has happened with many of our developments.
Art Johnson is retiring as supervisor. Nancy Dwyer, an NOP (No Official Party) is running a second time for that position. Nancy has been involved in the community for years and, I’m sure, has not missed a Town Board, Planning or Zoning Board meeting. She has served on the board of Friends of Moreau State Park and the Ballston Spa Teachers Association. She’s for public disclosure and believes that government fails to take the concerns of all residents into account. Her tagline is “It’s time.” And it is time to get a town planner, manage development and infrastructure, conduct business out in the open and get many of our well-educated, knowledgeable citizens involved in the process. And finally, look into getting a light at Maple Avenue Middle School, to stop spending on feasibility studies for bike paths that turn out to be feasible and get one.
Vote for Nancy Dwyer for town supervisor, Michele Hill-Davis, parent and mental health counselor, for Town Board. Also, Richard Wolfe, a retired State Mental Health attorney for Town Justice who understands that Town Court is a gateway to more serious crime and wants to help. John Helenek for highway superintendent, has worked at the highway department for 30 years, has experience, energy and wants to communicate more with our citizens about upcoming work.
Vote early — vote line A on Nov. 5 or starting on Oct. 26 at your polling place.
Pat Tuz, Saratoga Springs