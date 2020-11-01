Letter to the editor: Vote for Democrats to protect planet

Editor:
We will muscle through this challenging time, fraught with division and anger. Once we deal with and hopefully vanquish immediate threats, we will need to stand up to the overriding threat of climate crisis.
Those who pay attention to overwhelming scientific consensus know that immediate action is necessary to effect the change we need. Democratic candidates recognize the urgency and have the commitment to rise to this challenge.
Vote Democrat if you believe that the climate crisis is real. Vote Tedra Cobb for NY-21. Vote Kimberly Davis for NY Senate 45, and Billy Jones for Assembly District 115.
Remember that effective action on climate must take place at the local, state and national levels. Democrats are not climate deniers. If elected, these Democrats will provide leadership that understands and supports the science; leaders who unequivocally base their decisions on the evidence. All of the Democrats on the ballot have one thing in common — they recognize that we need to take care of our planet.
Voting Democrat is a vote for our planet. Unlike Dan Stec, who voted against it, Kimberly Davis supports the NYS Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Assemblyman D. Billy Jones introduced the Randy Preston Road Salt Reduction Act to better protect the health of North Country families and safeguard Adirondack waterways and sources that has passed the Assembly (A.8767).
He said, “It’s critical that we find a way to protect drivers without continuing to harm the environment and pollute our drinking water.”
Tedra Cobb will defend the EPA’s independence by protecting it from interference by special interest groups and ill-informed government decision-makers. She will support adequate resources for the EPA.
Vote to protect our children and grandchildren. Vote for the future of the planet.
James and Rachelle Armstrong, Plattsburgh
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!