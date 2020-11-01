Letter to the editor: Vote for Democrats to protect planet

Editor:

We will muscle through this challenging time, fraught with division and anger. Once we deal with and hopefully vanquish immediate threats, we will need to stand up to the overriding threat of climate crisis.

Those who pay attention to overwhelming scientific consensus know that immediate action is necessary to effect the change we need. Democratic candidates recognize the urgency and have the commitment to rise to this challenge.

Vote Democrat if you believe that the climate crisis is real. Vote Tedra Cobb for NY-21. Vote Kimberly Davis for NY Senate 45, and Billy Jones for Assembly District 115.

Remember that effective action on climate must take place at the local, state and national levels. Democrats are not climate deniers. If elected, these Democrats will provide leadership that understands and supports the science; leaders who unequivocally base their decisions on the evidence. All of the Democrats on the ballot have one thing in common — they recognize that we need to take care of our planet.