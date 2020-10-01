Letter to the editor:Vote for Cobb is vote for protests

Editor:
A vote for Tedra Cobb is a vote for violent protests, not peaceful protests.
She has endorsed the choice of Sen. Kamala Harris who, as attorney general of California, endorsed sanctuary cities and no bail catch and release for illegal immigrants caught in the act of felonious activity including greeting an ICE agent with an illegally obtained AR-15 and actually was quoted as saying (in court no less), “Next time get a warrant first,” to which the ICE agent’s attorney responded, to give the felon time to respond to your pre-arrest warning phone call?
This has been confirmed by Rep. Elise Stefanik — the only sensible choice for Congress to be made by anyone who wants law and order to be the password in NY 21 — take action on Nov. 3, 2020.
Jim Knapp, Plattsburgh
US Navy Vietnam Veteran
