Letter to the editor" Vote for character on honor on Tuesday

Editor:

Character, honor, integrity and loyalty to the Constitution were the most important unwritten words, understood to be the qualifications of the leaders of our experiment with self-governance, by the people, for the people and of the people.

In other words, it is up to every single eligible voter to vote responsibly, with the understanding that the election of 2020 will test the very foundation of our republic.

It is amazing that less than 20% of the population (72 million people) owns over 90% of the U.S. wealth (old figures not updated by the COVID-19 market effect and Trump tax giveaway to the rich, both yet to be determined but likely to increase the disparity) and yet a majority of the rightward leaning population (those not currently possessing $3 million) fears: equality, personal choice in health care, reasonable gun regulation, “Socialism,” and the Free Press (fake news).

The problem is clearly compounded by allowing the wealthy (including corporations) and foreign adversaries to influence (“speak” and spread misrepresentations) upon our elections, thereby keeping the status quo (Obviously, money talks).