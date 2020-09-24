Letter to the editor:Vote for all by backing Tedra Cobb

Editor:

A vote for Tedra Cobb is a vote for representation of us, northern New Yorkers. A vote for Elise Stefanik is a vote for billionaires & large corporations getting richer on the backs of hard-working Americans.

Elise Stefanik has mastered the art of the photo op, just like her hero Donald Trump. She is not above lying, nor is she above twisting the truth.

I want a representative in Congress who shares my values: integrity, honesty & working for the betterment of all people. That is Tedra Cobb. Tedra has dedicated over 30 years to serving northern New Yorkers and puts health care for all as a top priority. She has worked diligently for this in her home county of St. Lawrence for decades.

In 2012, Elise wrote the Republican platform that would have turned Medicare into a voucher system. As an example: “We’ll allow you $5,000 for all your medical costs for the year”. In 2018, she voted to cut Medicare by billions of dollars. Elise has taken about $200,000 in campaign money from Big Pharm & health insurance companies, so Elise, who are you really working for?