Letter to the editor:Vote for all by backing Tedra Cobb

Editor:
A vote for Tedra Cobb is a vote for representation of us, northern New Yorkers. A vote for Elise Stefanik is a vote for billionaires & large corporations getting richer on the backs of hard-working Americans.
Elise Stefanik has mastered the art of the photo op, just like her hero Donald Trump. She is not above lying, nor is she above twisting the truth.
I want a representative in Congress who shares my values: integrity, honesty & working for the betterment of all people. That is Tedra Cobb. Tedra has dedicated over 30 years to serving northern New Yorkers and puts health care for all as a top priority. She has worked diligently for this in her home county of St. Lawrence for decades.
In 2012, Elise wrote the Republican platform that would have turned Medicare into a voucher system. As an example: “We’ll allow you $5,000 for all your medical costs for the year”. In 2018, she voted to cut Medicare by billions of dollars. Elise has taken about $200,000 in campaign money from Big Pharm & health insurance companies, so Elise, who are you really working for?
Elise says she supports our troops, with Fort Drum being in her district, yet she is “honored” to chair Trump’s re-election campaign in N.Y. Elise, how do you explain Trump knowing that Putin has hired the Taliban to kill American troops & yet Trump fails to do anything to stop it. Mr. Trump, who calls fallen military “losers and suckers.” Is this how you support our troops?
On Nov. 3, make your vote count for the good of all of us. Tedra Cobb will fight for all of us when elected.
Judy Beers, Lake George
