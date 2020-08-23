Letter to the editor: Vote early to keep our freedom

Editor:

Never in my time on the planet have I ever witnessed such a blatant disrespect for our civil liberties and now I'm taking it personal. I've always detested liars, thieves, authoritarians, bending the truth for personal gain and above all others, narcissism. They are traits that I believe to be the lowest of the low.

Never in American history, dating back as far as the Civil War, has our beloved USPS ever been deliberately preyed upon in order to watch it fail in providing us with our American right to vote and be counted. 23 dedicated executive individuals have been terminated or reassigned, all with the intent to undermine the system.

We are Americans and deserve the right to have our vote show up and be counted regardless of our choice. This country is about choices, free speech, the right to protest peacefully, vote without punishment or control.

My father, a Navy man, took my brothers and I through Checkpoint Charlie and the Berlin wall in the ‘80s before it fell, thanks to President Reagan. It was an experience that I'll never forget. He did it not only to show us the world but to also let us see first-hand what a country under the control of an iron fist looks like.