Letter to the editor: Vote early this year if you ever do

Letter to the editor: Vote early this year if you ever do

{{featured_button_text}}

Make sure you vote and vote early, too

Editor:

In April, I wrote a guest essay on the virtues and convenience of voting at home. Imagine my dismay and disappointment to now see that New York state was not set up to handle absentee ballots and it was and continues to be a mess.

Given the importance of the general election on Nov. 3, 2020 I rescind my enthusiasm for voting with absentee ballots.

The good news is that New York has early voting, which starts on Saturday, Oct. 24 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 1. For people who are concerned with crowds, you can get the early voting sites on your county Board of Elections home page.

It’s disappointing that New York state can’t seem to figure out a system that many states seem to handle with ease. That being said, the Nov. 3 election is not the time to strain the voting system.

Connie Bosse, Glens Falls

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News