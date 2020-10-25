Letter to the editor: Vote early, safely for Cobb, Biden

Editor:

Elise Stefanik is supposedly a smart young lady — she went to the best schools, she parlayed a North Country vacation home into a seat in Congress — so why would she hitch her star to an incompetent, irresponsible person like Trump? Obviously, she believes it will benefit her personally. A possible VP slot? An invite to the Tulsa rally and the RNC convention isn't enough for her, I'm sure.

I just got one of her mailers, even though I'm a pretty visible Democrat, headlined "Hold China Accountable," but it's her president who should be held accountable. It states that she's a ranking member of the Intelligence and Emerging Threats Capabilities Subcommittee. But tell me, how is she competent to assess intelligence or emerging threats if she doesn't attend all the meetings?

It's always amazing to me how people can vote for politicians who try to take away their health care, wrecking not only the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid but Social Security and the post office.

Needless to say, there's one way to fix the mess we're in. Make sure that your vote for Joe Biden and Tedra Cobb counts this November. Vote early and vote safely.

Mary F. Silitch, Granville

