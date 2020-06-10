Letter to the editor: Vote Earl, Bieber for school board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I'm writing in regard to the current Lake George Central School Board of Education elections and school budget vote currently underway. It is an extremely important vote in particular this year, because many people who don't typically get out and vote have a very easy opportunity to do with the postage paid mail in ballots. This is fantastic!

Many people may not know the individuals running for the Board. I'm writing to ask our community to support and vote for Rosemarie Earl and Jeannine Bieber as our Board of Education representatives. They are both people that currently or recently worked within a local school system and are extremely knowledgeable on education and student needs. Rosemarie a retired guidance counselor and Jeannine is a teacher. They are bright women who are ethical, inquisitive, and always make an effort to understand a situation before speaking/acting on it.

It is so important to have a Board of Education that is willing to gather all information and data before making a decision that will be in the best interests for students, faculty/staff, and taxpayers alike. We need to support and elect those that are best equipped for this job and will do right with each decision they make. That is why I ask you to please vote for Rosemarie and Jeannine by mail in ballot before June 9.