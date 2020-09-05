Letter to the editor: Vote Democrats in November to rebuild

Editor:
When it comes to the economy, you can trust Democrats to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure. There is consensus on both sides of the political aisle that there is a need to upgrade the bridges, tunnels, dams, ports, railways, airports, and public transit. The need is so great that the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the nation in 2019 an overall grade of D+ citing “significant deterioration” and a “strong risk of failure”.
On July 1, 2020, the House passed a $1.5 trillion package of public works improvements to breathe life back into the economy due to the staggering impact of job losses and to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is more important than ever to vote Democrat in November so that we can get back to work in restoring jobs and to rebuild a safe infrastructure that will last well into our children’s future.
Linda Salzer, Cambridge
