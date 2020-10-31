Letter to the editor: Vote Cobb for a dose of sanity

Editor:

Elise Stefanik does not deserve to represent NY-21. She has failed to show leadership but actively works to manipulate and misinform her constituents, as the president does.

Stefanik approves of local Republicans soliciting, then paying a teenager to secretly video other children in the name of politics. Not only is this behavior unethical, it is creepy.

The consequences of Stefanik's inability to challenge the president during the pandemic will reverberate for years. Thousands dead, millions infected, businesses collapsing and the Canadian border closed eight months on. All avoidable by listening to scientists.

Stefanik continues to support repeal of the ACA and protections for those with pre-existing conditions. Republicans have had years to figure this out. Disgraceful.

Stefanik has spewed such a harmful narrative about our community that suspicion and paranoia of our neighbors is the norm. This was made evident to me last year as I, a Democrat, was instructed during a pistol permit safety class to keep guns away from "rust and liberals." Our ability to exercise our rights should not be determined by political affiliation.