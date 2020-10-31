Letter to the editor: Vote Cobb for a dose of sanity

Editor:
Elise Stefanik does not deserve to represent NY-21. She has failed to show leadership but actively works to manipulate and misinform her constituents, as the president does.
Stefanik approves of local Republicans soliciting, then paying a teenager to secretly video other children in the name of politics. Not only is this behavior unethical, it is creepy.
The consequences of Stefanik's inability to challenge the president during the pandemic will reverberate for years. Thousands dead, millions infected, businesses collapsing and the Canadian border closed eight months on. All avoidable by listening to scientists.
Stefanik continues to support repeal of the ACA and protections for those with pre-existing conditions. Republicans have had years to figure this out. Disgraceful.
Stefanik has spewed such a harmful narrative about our community that suspicion and paranoia of our neighbors is the norm. This was made evident to me last year as I, a Democrat, was instructed during a pistol permit safety class to keep guns away from "rust and liberals." Our ability to exercise our rights should not be determined by political affiliation.
While working to help my community complete the constitutionally required census, I was met with hostility and anger as were my coworkers — one nearly run down by an angry resident in a golf cart in Lake George. Our share of federal funding and representation are determined by the census. Shameful.
Stefanik courts those who seek to divide and suppress our right to free speech. Those that espouse racist and illogical views of "illegals stealing our children and turning them into sex slaves," that seek to "drown out" the message of opposition with intimidation in the name of "defending her honor." Her yes votes condemning Qanon and white supremacy mean nothing, they will think it's a "part of the plan."
Vote Tedra Cobb!
Jessica LaSarso, Queensbury
