Letter to the editor: Vote Biden/Harris, Cobb in election

I find it hysterically amusing and ironic that people in my community have flags/signs advocating that we re-elect Donald Trump to, purportedly, "Stop the bull----!", when Trump is demonstrably responsible for over 20,000 outright lies and distortions of fact. These have been well documented, but I guess if you watch/listen to nothing but the Fox Network, OANN, the Sinclair-owned stations, Breitbart, Infowars, etc., you never hear about the pathological lying and denial of science and medical guidance.