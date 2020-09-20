 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Vote Biden/Harris, Cobb in election
Letter to the editor: Vote Biden/Harris, Cobb in election

Editor:

I find it hysterically amusing and ironic that people in my community have flags/signs advocating that we re-elect Donald Trump to, purportedly, "Stop the bull----!", when Trump is demonstrably responsible for over 20,000 outright lies and distortions of fact. These have been well documented, but I guess if you watch/listen to nothing but the Fox Network, OANN, the Sinclair-owned stations, Breitbart, Infowars, etc., you never hear about the pathological lying and denial of science and medical guidance.

If you really want to stop the B.S., please vote for Joe Biden/Kamala Harris and Tedra Cobb in the upcoming election. We've had more than our fill of Trump/Republican lies and B.S.!

D. Neal Iverson, Queensbury

