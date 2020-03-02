Letter to the editor: Volunteer heroes saved our son's life

Editor:
A few weeks ago our son was struggling for his life after his snowmobile went through the ice on Sacandaga Lake. He was saved by a group of volunteer rescuers, one of whom was a volunteer fireman. In addition neighbors, EMTs, state troopers, Saratoga sheriff's officers and staff at Glens Falls Hospital all contributed to his care.
In gratitude, I have reflected on the heroic actions of these rescuers and one impressive fact stands out and that is this: In rural areas the people are served by a group of volunteers who are ready to swing into action from their normal everyday labors and do whatever is necessary.
Thank you to all.
Edward Fitzgerald, Barrington, Rhode Island