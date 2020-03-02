Letter to the editor: Volunteer heroes saved our son's life

Letter to the editor: Volunteer heroes saved our son's life

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

A few weeks ago our son was struggling for his life after his snowmobile went through the ice on Sacandaga Lake. He was saved by a group of volunteer rescuers, one of whom was a volunteer fireman. In addition neighbors, EMTs, state troopers, Saratoga sheriff's officers and staff at Glens Falls Hospital all contributed to his care.

In gratitude, I have reflected on the heroic actions of these rescuers and one impressive fact stands out and that is this: In rural areas the people are served by a group of volunteers who are ready to swing into action from their normal everyday labors and do whatever is necessary.

Thank you to all.

Edward Fitzgerald, Barrington, Rhode Island

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News