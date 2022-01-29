Letter to the editor: Virus treatments are suppressed

((HOLD HOLD HOLD. bc))

Editor:

Every day I read about COVID cases and deaths. Every time I wonder if any of these people are getting early treatments that a number of doctors have found to be effective for keeping patients out of the hospital and curing them.

As early as March and April of 2020 Dr. Didier Raoult, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Dr. Peter McCullough, America’s Frontline Doctors and other were treating COVID patients with a high percentage of success using a variety of repurposed medications.

When I wonder if the cases and deaths I read about are getting these early, lifesaving treatments, I think, probably not. Why? These treatments have been actively suppressed. Why? If there are treatments, then the pharmaceutical companies couldn’t get emergency use authorization (EAU) for the fast-tracked “vaccines” and make a lot of money.

A good source of information is Robert Kennedy Jr.’s new book “The Real Anthony Fauci,” especially Chapter 1. Another source is The Highwire at www.thehighwire.com.

Dorothy (Dot) Karpien, Argyle

