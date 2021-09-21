Letter to the editor: Virus provides a lot to talk about

Editor:

There is much discussion about “safety” and how to keep ourselves, our children, our families and communities safe. It’s easy to throw around the word “safety” … it has a righteous tone because truly, isn’t that what we all want? Who can argue against that?

Your paper referred to safety in regards to Joe Traina in that being a teacher he should keep school safe, indicating that he’s not. Keeping schools safe these days, of course, is a top priority. But in the context of the current health crisis, we’ve been told to “follow the science.”

Medicine is not my expertise so I turn to those who are in the medical profession. What have I found? They disagree. They agree on the miracle of a vaccine, but they disagree about who should be getting the vaccine and at what age. They disagree about mandates and lockdowns.

Doctors from elite colleges such as Harvard, Stanford and Oxford are worthy of being heard by everyone around the world. I’ve learned that not every doctor within these institutions agrees. In regard to this pandemic, medical experts differ in the remedy on how to keep people safe, including socially and emotionally.