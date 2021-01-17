Letter to the editor: Virus is a horror and must be avoided

Editor:

Corona sucks. It is one of the most vile and horrendously soul-sucking illnesses that I have ever encountered. Coronavirus not only takes away our loved ones, it takes away our sense of normalcy, our routines, patterns, and it rushes our feelings. Corona has taken away my right to grieve.

I pray that anyone reading this never has to experience coronavirus. But those people who are blessed not to experience this also suffer a loss of their routines, patterns, the chance for a baby’s first Santa photo, their kids' school structure and a loss of work days. I cannot stand that COVID-19 has taken away my right to feel how I feel, and when I want to feel it.

I have most recently experienced first-hand how this virus can take over and rob you of family, friends, and hours of your day. Decisions must be made. You have no time to feel, as someone is passing and suffering, you have to make choices. You can’t take time to feel anger, sorrow, remorse, or frustration. You aren’t allowed the time. What that leaves is a very cracked shell for those who are on the opposite side, those whose loved ones will be taken or changed by COVID-19.