Letter to the editor: Violence is systemic and rampant

Republicans, Democrats, Independents ... all voters must “Stand Tall” and condemn these acts of intolerance, regardless of our political affiliations.

Americans are a fair and forgiving people. We have a long tradition of honoring our long held freedoms, of engaging in debate and not hate, and of treating each other with grace, tolerance and dignity.

We in Greenwich must honor these traditions and spearhead the fight against political bigotry. We must work together as a community to stop these hateful acts and to allow our fellow citizens to express their views without intimidation.

Don Ward, town of Greenwich Supervisor

Back Constitution, back Tedra Cobb

Editor:

The Second Amendment is important to us. The right of Americans to own a gun is at the forefront of our Constitution; the United States Constitution.

Fellow Americans, those of us who respect the Constitution and support it see it crumbling before us as the checks and balances are dismantled by corruption of the powerful. So many of those elected who have vowed to uphold the Constitution do not uphold it.