Letter to the editor: Violence is systemic and rampant

We hear a lot about looting, violence, and abuse. I’d like to expand the definitions to “crimes” legal, not punished. Looting of property is harmful, but there are more harmful looters — those in power and privilege who loot through tax loopholes, political bribery for political favors, exploitation of workers, dark money legalizing political corruption.
And while violence to property is harmful, the violence done to our earth through exploitation, oil spills, mining, drilling, deforestation, toxic pollution are legal, rewarded. And wars, that pathology of violence, is often honored. And some abuse is so integral to cultures it’s considered “normal.”
The acceptance of patriarchal power, whether by Taliban or religious fundamentalists, allows for sexual and physical violence, control over women’s bodies, economic discrimination, unrecognized misogyny in everyday attitudes and behavior. Systemic violence against Blacks — in education, economics, health, housing, law — goes unnoticed by many whites. There has been violence, some by angry, frustrated protesters, more by provocateurs infiltrating peaceful protests and Trump caravans of “patriots” coming into cities with concealed weapons.
It’s white supremacists and neo-Nazis, often quoting Trump, who have committed mass killing of innocent people at Walmarts, music festivals, churches and synagogues.
At the Republican Convention, countless speakers shouted about fear and danger, the need for “law and order.” They meant, I think, the fear of white people, not the fear of Black people throughout our history — lynched, imprisoned, murder — and the fear they experience every day of being killed in their homes, cars, street by police unable to see their humanity of people, murderers almost never punished, the DA’s, law, courts, police unions protecting their own.
With tears, a Black man said: We have always loved America, but America has never loved us back.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann
