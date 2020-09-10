Letter to the editor: Violence is systemic and rampant

Editor:

We hear a lot about looting, violence, and abuse. I’d like to expand the definitions to “crimes” legal, not punished. Looting of property is harmful, but there are more harmful looters — those in power and privilege who loot through tax loopholes, political bribery for political favors, exploitation of workers, dark money legalizing political corruption.

And while violence to property is harmful, the violence done to our earth through exploitation, oil spills, mining, drilling, deforestation, toxic pollution are legal, rewarded. And wars, that pathology of violence, is often honored. And some abuse is so integral to cultures it’s considered “normal.”

The acceptance of patriarchal power, whether by Taliban or religious fundamentalists, allows for sexual and physical violence, control over women’s bodies, economic discrimination, unrecognized misogyny in everyday attitudes and behavior. Systemic violence against Blacks — in education, economics, health, housing, law — goes unnoticed by many whites. There has been violence, some by angry, frustrated protesters, more by provocateurs infiltrating peaceful protests and Trump caravans of “patriots” coming into cities with concealed weapons.