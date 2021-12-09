Letter to the editor: Violence against women must end

Editor:

Globally, one in three women experience physical or sexual violence mostly by an intimate partner. Violence against women and girls is one of the most pervasive human rights violations and since the outbreak of COVID, evidence has shown that all types of gender-based violence, particularly domestic violence, has escalated.

As COVID-19 cases continue to burden health services, essential services, such as domestic violence shelters and helplines, have reached capacity. More needs to be done to prioritize addressing violence against women, response and recovery efforts.

During the International 16 Days of Activism campaign, the Zonta Club of Glens Falls, a member of Zonta International, has been working with the city of Glens Falls, SUNY Adirondack, the Domestic Violence Project of Catholic Charities, Glens Falls Hospital and local downtown businesses to shine a light on the issues facing women and girls here in our hometown and around the world. Zonta International’s nearly 1,200 clubs in 62 countries are participating in this effort in their local communities to raise awareness of and increase actions to end violence against women and girls.

Lawmakers who do not actively support protecting women from violence are denying women an inherent human right. Enough is enough. Women cannot, and should not have to, fight for safety from violence. We need to unite communities in the global appeal to all governments to end violence against women once and for all. Taking affirmative action requires a collective effort on the part of men and women, to recognize, and take action when abuse occurs. The Zonta Club of Glens Falls urges you to make positive changes in our community.

Violence against women is a complex issue and is perpetrated in many ways. We cannot solve this issue alone, so please join us in "Saying NO."

Lorraine Abess, Queenbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0