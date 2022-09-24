Letter to the editor: Village people might feel superior to town

I have something to say about the dissolution or consolidation of Lake George village and town. This is only my perspective on the situation, so I know many people will probably disagree with me, but that’s the glory of living in the United States of America, isn’t it?

My parents, James and Marian Morey, owned the Morey trucking business for years so I have an opinion. My two sisters, Gail Morey Malcolm Couse and Penny Morey, and Isaac Morey grew up there. I was already married when my parents bought my Uncle Beecher Baker’s trucking business and moved there in 1958.

When my husband, Bill, and I moved from Warrensburg, selling our 33 Burdick Ave. home, we rented an upstairs apartment at 42 Oak St. over John and Hilda Breakey. My mother-in-law was very upset that we would be living in “Palmer.” The Corinth “Village” people had a feeling of superiority over the “Palmer” people. I tried to understand this concept. Perhaps due to its proximity to the International Mill? I accepted the situation and tried my best to understand it.

I am thinking perhaps the villagers of Lake George are having similar feelings? I realize I’m a little long-winded, but remember, I’m 84 and a retired Glens Falls City third grade teacher; those poor little third graders were a “captive” audience for 27 years, huh?

Virginia Morey Pike, Corinth