I do not live in Lake George nor own property there. I do follow village news, as my stepson and his family live there.

I laughed aloud while reading the April 9 article, “New man in command,” at the statement by new village board member Alyson Miller that the previous mayor worked 35 hours a week. I do not know the previous mayor, but I can guarantee he worked far more than the official 35 hours a week.

A mayor is on call at all times, 24/7, responding to everything from natural disasters to "my driveway isn’t plowed and I need someone to do it." From previous articles, I judge Mr. Blais apparently attended almost all events, including those on weekends, as the face of the village. I’m sure he attended many meetings — local, regional, and state — which fell outside his 35-hour work week but were of concern to the village. All good mayors do.

Ms. Miller’s belief that Mr. Blais worked 35 hours a week, period, leads me to believe she will "work" at trustee only during village board meetings. I hope that is not the case, as independent research by board members is important in adding to the board’s knowledge surrounding plans and issues.

Cristine Meixner,

Speculator