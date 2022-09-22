Letter to the editor: Village mayor honors the late William Dow

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Village of Lake George was given a new life when voters overwhelmingly rejected a referendum on dissolution.

On that same day, our village lost the life of a dear friend, and well-known citizen, William Dow.

Bill Dow’s entire life was dedicated to his family, his employees, and his boats. His loyalty to our village and his love of the lake was only matched by his generosity and kindness toward others.

Bill and his family made the Lake George Steamboat Company not only the number one tourist attraction but a generous supporter of hundreds of events and not-for-profit organizations in the region.

His love of history, golf, and writing as well as a cold draught after work blended into his everyday life. We communicated almost daily about village and national problems usually by handwritten notes and by phone. The last letter he wrote was about the value of our village, sent to all voters at his expense. It was from his heart, extremely effective and meaningful.

Perhaps it was meant to be that his suffering ended on the day our village lived on!

The sounds of summer throughout our village will continue to be the playing of the calliope and the whistles of the steamships, signaling the memory of William Dow.

Robert M. Blais, mayor