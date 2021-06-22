 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Village lacks necessary access

Editor: 

Shame on the village of Lake George and Warren County for refusing to make businesses handicapped-accessible!

All along Canada Street, dozens of businesses have no handicapped ramps. For a person with a wheelchair, Rollator or walker, even a step up 4 or 5 inches can be very difficult, even impossible. Something the able-bodied don't think twice about, or at all.

But that few inches make a hard life even harder for the physically disabled, most especially for older folks. It's not at all right or even humane. I wish Lake George would cease focusing on profits long enough to think and feel for handicapped visitors and residents alike.

Nancy Golash, Lake George

Letter to the editor
