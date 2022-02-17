Letter to the editor: Viewpoints about Civil War differ

Editor:

After reading Mr. Hart's letter to the editor in The Post-Star of Feb. 12, 2022, I felt compelled to respond with a differing viewpoint. In the final analysis, the Civil War was about the preservation of slavery (owning the bodies of human being and having absolute authority over their lives) or the destruction of this abhorrent institution.

Mr. Hart is correct that most of the Confederate soldiers did not own slaves themselves, but were fully aware of defending the right of wealthy slaveholders to maintain the wealth that was mostly created by forced labor. Many of them were deluded into thinking they were defending their homeland from wicked northerners by the wealthy plantation owners who were mostly exempt from being drafted to fight, mainly because they were expected to stay home and keep the slaves from deserting!

The phenomenon of wealthy interests persuading average citizens to fight their battles continues to this day. Just look at the support Trump has garnered using fear and hatred to get support for himself and his wealthy cronies!

As for the depredations that some Union soldiers committed, an equal number of Confederate atrocities could be enumerated. As William T. Sherman said at the time “War is all hell.”

As for the removal of Confederate flags, statues and monuments, they should be taken from places of honor, where they do not belong, and taken to Civil War battlefields and museums, where Civil War history is preserved.

And, I am writing this from the perspective of a descendant of a Confederate general from Alabama who fought to preserve his despicable right to own human beings. As U.S. Grant said (and I am paraphrasing) after Lee surrendered at Appomattox: “The Confederate soldiers fought with great courage, but for the worst possible cause!”

Neal Iverson, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0