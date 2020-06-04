Letter to the editor: Vietnam veterans were honored as they should be

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Given what it represents, Memorial Day might well be one of the most important of our many holidays. With ceremonies disrupted this year because of COVID-19, please let it be known that the 55 area veterans remembered on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at SUNY Adirondack were honored on May 30, the “traditional” Memorial Day.

Three local Vietnam Veterans worked with the college president to ensure proper safety procedures could be maintained so that the ceremony could take place.

Each of the 55 names was recited, a red carnation placed, and a salute rendered. An additional red carnation for unknowns and a white carnation for veterans of all wars were placed last. The ceremony concluded with the playing of "Taps."

Unfortunately, the families and friends of those honored could not attend, but they may take consolation knowing that we “kept the faith.”

Don Amorosi, Ned Foote and Jim Brown, Queensbury

