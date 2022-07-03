Letter to the editor: Veterans were all part of a big chain

Just so everyone knows that all veterans, along with active military and all branches of the federal or state National Guard, were and are important to the United States of America.

No matter when you went into the service, you put your name on the dotted line and served your country.

You did what you were told. If you were put in a kitchen as a cook or whatever you had to do, or sat at a desk, drove a truck, were a medic, or on the front lines in a combat zone, you were all part of a big chain that had to stay together to do the job that had to be done.

Remember, this goes for all areas of the military in the United States or overseas, you were all part of the big chain that kept our country the free land that it is. You can all be proud of what you did and are still doing.

God bless our active military, veterans, and the United States of America.

Sid Gordon (WWII), Saratoga Springs

