 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Post-Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Howard Hanna

Letter to the editor: Veterans were all part of a big chain

Letter to the editor

Just so everyone knows that all veterans, along with active military and all branches of the federal or state National Guard, were and are important to the United States of America. 

No matter when you went into the service, you put your name on the dotted line and served your country.

You did what you were told. If you were put in a kitchen as a cook or whatever you had to do, or sat at a desk, drove a truck, were a medic, or on the front lines in a combat zone, you were all part of a big chain that had to stay together to do the job that had to be done.

Remember, this goes for all areas of the military in the United States or overseas, you were all part of the big chain that kept our country the free land that it is. You can all be proud of what you did and are still doing. 

God bless our active military, veterans, and the United States of America. 

Sid Gordon (WWII), Saratoga Springs 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News