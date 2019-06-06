Editor:
Have I been somewhere with my head in the sand? Today my husband and I were passing through Hudson Falls and noticed all of the pictures of the veterans on the light poles. What a wonderful thing to do! We even saw a few names we recognized. I don't remember seeing any publicity on this project, what a great idea it was. Kudos to all who participated in this venture. Why don't we see more good news articles and the good works of people groups and organizations, instead of just the bad?
Kyle Graves, Queensbury
Editor's Note: The Post-Star first reported on the project to honor Hudson Falls veterans in April, 2017. The banners are displayed from May to October and cost $195.