Editor:
I am a veteran that was part of the Stories of Honor series The Post-Star did. Thank you so much for taking the time to talk to me and the nine other veterans. I'd like to say how impressed I was with one of the sponsors, Bare Bones Furniture and Mattress. They helped sponsor a breakfast for all of us in the series and our family. What was really great was the owner of Bare Bones came out. They could have simply sent a sales manager or general manager, but it was so important to them to show us great honor, the owner himself came out. The National Guard was nice enough to send two extremely low ranking soldiers. I felt disrespected by the Guard. The other sponsor Nemer I don't think even sent any representatives. Most veterans just want someone to say, "Thank you for your service" and maybe hear our stories, so again, with great appreciation and respect goes out to The Post-Star and Bare Bones Furniture and Mattress.
You have free articles remaining.
SFC (Ret.) William Utermark, Hudson Falls