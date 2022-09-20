Letter to the editor: Veteran, 75, rejoins protest movements

I am a 75-year-old male who served his country in the U.S. Navy for six years, and although I was in the military I protested the Vietnam War and marched for civil rights in the '60s.

As it turned out, I was on the right side of history in being against that god-awful war.

As I aged, I kind of retired from the protest scene and figured I would let the next generation take up the job of protesting good causes. When the courts overturned Roe v. Wade, I was outraged once again and when I saw the women around the country take to the streets in protest, my heart soared and I felt I had to come out of so-called retirement and join the cause.

I attended the gathering in City Park, Glens Falls, protesting the ruling and was so pleased with the turnout. It felt so good being amongst the people who thought like I do once again and the good memories of the '60s came back to me. Also, while in City Park, I went to meet one of my favorite letter writers to The Post-Star, Ms. Bernice Mennis. She is like my soul mate as her letters seem to parrot everything I think about and all the things I am for and against.

It was a thrill for me to meet her finally. I also want to say that we need more men to join this cause for us to get anywhere on this abortion subject. I think the only reason that Black people are advancing is because there are many white people protesting with them. Ladies, stay strong and don't give up. You will win this battle and I will be there to celebrate with you.

Tony Gagliano, Gansevoort