Editor:
E-cigarettes are under attack by both the federal government and several state governments, including our own. This should be alarming to anybody concerned about public health, as tobacco-smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to the CDC, cigarettes are the cause of “about one of every five deaths in the United States,” totaling more than 480,000 every year (over 1,300 deaths per day).
The Royal College of Physicians — a reputable medical body in the UK who originally linked tobacco-smoking to cancer in 1962 — published their report on the health impacts of e-cigarettes on April 28, 2016. They concluded that e-cigarettes are “unlikely to exceed 5 percent of the harm from smoking tobacco” and state that “there is a need for regulation … but this regulation should not be allowed significantly to inhibit the development and use of harm-reduction products by smokers.”
You have free articles remaining.
Some hospitals in the UK are opening “vape” shops to encourage their smoking patients to quit, as e-cigarettes are quite effective at helping smokers stop smoking. This is a stark contrast from the current scene in the United States. I beg you to educate yourselves. I genuinely am concerned about public health issues, and fully support a crack-down in support of laws already in place about underage vaping. Kids should not be using these products, period. But the narrative that e-cigarettes are as harmful as smoking is scientifically false. Most lung disease cases so far are attributed to black market products — mostly illegal marijuana products purchased off the street, cut with oil thickeners.
A flavored e-liquid ban will destroy the vaping industry in the U.S. and cause incredible harm to vapers who are scared back to smoking tobacco. This is a costly mistake for society. Education is key. Our rulers could use some.
Tim Moody, Paul Smiths