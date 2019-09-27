Editor:
The vape ban is dangerous and dishonest.
There has been a large outbreak in respiratory illnesses across the U.S. linked to e-cigarettes recently. The very large majority of these cases have to do with bootleg THC vapes, not nicotine vapes. There is good reason to believe that the main culprit behind the deaths is vitamin E acetate, a thickening agent. The main point: this ban has nothing to do with stopping outbreaks like this from happening.
“Vaping is safer than smoking, but so what?” Cuomo said while announcing his ban on all flavors, barring tobacco and menthol flavors. He is absolutely right. According to Public Health England's study, vaping is 95 percent safer than a traditional cigarette. Why would we want to take away an alternative that is 95 percent safer to help citizens quit smoking tobacco? Why would we take away flavors that help to disassociate users from traditional cigarettes? Why not instead enforce better regulations to prevent outbreaks like this instead of contributing to the problem by creating another black market?
I understand that flavors appeal to teens. The thing is, they appeal to everyone. That's the point of having different flavors. Teens are usually going to experiment with drugs and alcohol. We should educate teens about safe practices and harm reduction, not ban a product that gets people off of cigarettes.
Thousands of NY residents are going to be out of a job now. How many teens will buy their vape juice from someone who makes it in their garage now? How many more teens will get sick and die because of this? How much money will NYS make from tobacco sales and these new fines? I'm not sure, but I'll just think about it over some maple flavored whiskey and a cherry flavored cigar.
Thomas McGill, Glens Falls