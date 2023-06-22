“[I]t is far too common to have bosses who yell, threaten and micromanage their way to the top — at the expense of their employees.”

“[I]t is not an effective management style. These types of leaders lose a lot of trust and potentially, their workforce.”

“Be open to others' opinions. Tend to others' needs. Admit mistakes.”

These pearls of wisdom from new business owner Alan VanTassel were published in the Glens Falls Business Journal.

So let's see if VanTassel practices what he preaches in his side gig as a Moreau Town Board member.

Supervisor Theodore Kusnierz's legendary hair-trigger temper, bullying, insults and intimidation are brazenly on display. VanTassel: Not a peep.

Kusnierz secretly lures Saratoga Biochar to Moreau and his campaign committee collects $6,600 in contributions from the developers in 2021. VanTassel (and two fellow board bobbleheads): Silence.

Hundreds of concerned constituents (VanTassel's real bosses) vehemently oppose biochar. VanTassel: Mute.

Kusnierz fritters away $1 million in county taxpayer funds for his personal pandemic pay plan. VanTassel: Crickets.

An in-house investigation rules Kusnierz' plan was illegal because the county board never passed enabling legislation. VanTassel: Nada.

Kusnierz is sued in state and federal courts by county administrators he scapegoated for the scandal and fired. VanTassel: Silence.

Kusnierz' guarantee of a town solar farming ordinance about five years ago is never presented. VanTassel: Zippo.

VanTassel was able to croak out “abstain” when his then-employer received several no-bid contracts from the board.

VanTassel (and the bobbleheads) at the June 13 meeting jammed through a nonpublicized sale of industrial park land to Twin Bridges (or is it Casella?) and a related SEQRA at Kusnierz' insistence. A fill-in town attorney participates in these violations of public notice regulations.

Here's my pearl of wisdom: VanTassel has the audacity to run for reelection. LOL.

Dominic Tom,

Moreau