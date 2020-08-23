Letter to the editor: Van Tassel appointment was arrogant

Editor:
Moreau's recycling program belongs at the transfer station, not in town government.
In another egregious example of arrogance, the Town Board — which in his own mind consists only of Theodore Kusnierz — replaced the resigned Councilwoman Gina LeClair with Alan Van Tassel.
Yes, Moreau voters, that's the same one-term councilman you turned out last year in favor of, depending on your point of view, LeClair or John D. Donohue. Van Tassel barely warmed his seat on the town Planning Board, to which he was appointed in January by Kusnierz and most of his Republican minions as a consolation prize.
Rather than go through that pesky theory of democracy by notifying the public of the vacancy and inviting Moreau residents to express interest in completing the term, King Kusnierz decided to inform the Board on Aug. 11 and vote on Van Tassel in the same breath.
Most other elected municipal officials at least go through the public and lengthier process of interviewing interested residents to fill vacancies. But Kusnierz doesn't bother with that sham method; after all, this is a dictatorship.
Even Donohue voted for Van Tassel, who impugned Donohue's character and integrity during last year's campaign by accusing him of fraud in the nominating petition process that landed them in court. It's a stark comparison of people with positive and negative character.
It's safe to say that Kusnierz and town GOP Chairman Rich Morris had everything to do with Van Tassel pressing his case against Donohue, because one or both of them pull all the strings in Moreau. Kusnierz couldn't wait to air his petulant, vengeful (lack of) character as he accused Donohue of being a “disruptive force” — at Donohue's first-ever regular board meeting!
November 2021 election: don't recycle, just dump Moreau's GOP trash. Let's regain our integrity.
Dominic Tom, Moreau
