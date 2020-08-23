Letter to the editor: Van Tassel appointment was arrogant

Editor:

Moreau's recycling program belongs at the transfer station, not in town government.

In another egregious example of arrogance, the Town Board — which in his own mind consists only of Theodore Kusnierz — replaced the resigned Councilwoman Gina LeClair with Alan Van Tassel.

Yes, Moreau voters, that's the same one-term councilman you turned out last year in favor of, depending on your point of view, LeClair or John D. Donohue. Van Tassel barely warmed his seat on the town Planning Board, to which he was appointed in January by Kusnierz and most of his Republican minions as a consolation prize.

Rather than go through that pesky theory of democracy by notifying the public of the vacancy and inviting Moreau residents to express interest in completing the term, King Kusnierz decided to inform the Board on Aug. 11 and vote on Van Tassel in the same breath.

Most other elected municipal officials at least go through the public and lengthier process of interviewing interested residents to fill vacancies. But Kusnierz doesn't bother with that sham method; after all, this is a dictatorship.